Fleetwood fighter is hoping for some added fan power

The Fylde coast’s latest pro, Dan Catlin, hopes Fleetwood will get behind him as he looks to put the town on the boxing map.

The 19-year-old looks to make it three wins out of three in Blackburn next month, having started his career with two dominant victories.

The middleweight claimed a points win against Geiboord Omier on his debut in August before knocking out Karim Khan two months later, both bouts taking place in Colne.

Catlin told The Gazette: “I’m the only professional boxer from Fleetwood and there hadn’t been one for a while before me.

“Fleetwood is only a small place and a lot of people know me. I’m still young and I think that with the right fights at the right time I can go all the way. I hope everyone gets behind me.”

Catlin, who has been boxing since the age of 11, doesn’t yet have an opponent for his next bout but he’s hoping it will be a step up in quality.

Manager Kevin Maree promotes the March 30 show at the Kings Hall in Blackburn and has high hopes for Catlin after seeing him make an explosive start to his pro career.

While accepting he’s got a long way to go, Catlin believes he is settling nicely into the professional game.

“The stoppage was on the cards on my debut,” he said. “He was cut and wobbling, and I got carried away – loading up, looking for the knockout and it didn’t come.

“In my second fight, I hid my shots better, mixed up my power and took my time.

“I’m a pressure fighter. The aim is to break them down eventually. It always takes a round for me to get into the fight.”

For that reason, Catlin is of the belief professional boxing suits him better than the amateur code.

He had his successes during his 24-bout amateur apprenticeship with Fleetwood ABC, scalping a pair of national champions.

Catlin added: “I fell out of love with boxing a bit when I was an amateur but I was always going to come back and turn pro. I’m hoping to go as far as I can and win titles but with only being young I’ve got all the time in the world.

“I need to mature into the pro game and build up a record for myself, then look to get the right fights.”

Catlin, nicknamed ‘Dangerous’, is currently training out of Brian Rose’s Blackpool gym alongside coach Jeff Thomas.

He describes himself as an exciting fighter to watch, who always looks to get the knockout, adding: “I’m a pressure fighter who likes to come forward and break my opponent down. The aim is always to get them out of there and get the knockout victory.

“I’m not sure on my opponent for my next fight but it will have to be a step up from the last one. It will probably be a four-rounder but the last one I have. After that I’ll be looking to move into six-rounders.”