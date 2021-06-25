Brian London: Family pay tribute to 'humble gentleman' following his death aged 87

Known as the ‘Blackpool Rock’ and famed for taking on Muhammad Ali in 1966, Mr London – born Brian Harper – enjoyed a 15-year boxing career as a heavyweight, fighting 58 times.

His children Jack, Melanie and Brian paid tribute to their father and thanked people for their stories and messages as well.

They said: “As a family we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to each and every person who has sent messages of condolence and posted well wishes across social media platforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammad Ali with Brian London in in 1966

“To most he was Brian London, the boxer, businessman, club owner and gentleman, but to us he was dad and grandad. A man who achieved so much in his lifetime yet stayed humble and grounded.

“Blackpool solidarity knows no bounds and we are sure that the town will grieve with us in losing one of its local legends.

“No words can truly express our loss but we continue to seek some comfort in the form of the many tributes and stories from those who knew and had the pleasure of meeting Brian. Rest well dad.”

Veteran comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown described Brian as a great friend and said the news of his death was “very sad”.

London with fellow Blackpool boxer Brian Rose

He added: “He always liked a laugh and a joke and had a fantastic personality. He will be sorely missed.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Blackpool professional wrestler and WWE star William Regal tweeted: “My deepest condolences to Brian’s family and friends.”