Blackpool boxer Jake Darnell reflects on his whirlwind fight against Team GB Olympic medallist Frazer Clarke

Jake Darnell was attending the public weigh-in for the blockbuster fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook while he was on the hunt for a ticket to the show.

Barely 24 hours later, his manager Kevin Maree informed him he could get him into Manchester Arena on Saturday night, but only if he fought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With barely a day’s notice, Darnell - who had never fought professionally before - agreed to challenge Frazer Clarke, who was also making his debut having turned pro after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

With no preparation behind him, the fight went about as expected as he suffered a first round stoppage with his corner throwing in the towel only two minutes into the bout.

Darnell has no regrets about taking the fight though and, speaking to Talksport, said it is a day he will never forget.

“It was always going to be tough, but I’m not going to say no to a challenge. What an opportunity,” he said.

Darnell took on Frazer Clarke live on Sky Sports pay-per-view

“I went to the public workout with one of the kids I was looking after and I bumped into my manager and asked him if there was any chance of getting me a ticket. ‘Not a chance, Jake’ was the response.

“But I got a phone call off him 24 hours later telling me he had got me a ticket, but I’d have to fight against Frazer Clarke. I said ‘let’s go, no dramas’.

“I was at work when I got the phone call, sat with my deputy manager who didn’t believe me when I told him I was fighting on the undercard of Khan v Brook.

“I thought I’ve got nothing to lose. Yes it’s going to be tough but I just wanted to go and try and cause an upset.”

Darnell, who plays football for local side Armfield FC, had never fought in the pro ranks before, although he has seen some action in various bare knuckle bouts.

“I didn’t know my licence had all gone through, but my manager Kevin sorted it all out and fast tracked it for the fight,” he added.

“I’ve had unlicensed fights over the years and I fought as an amateur a while back, but that’s about it really. I’m very unfit at the moment.

“I’ve been going through sparring with Dave Allen a bit, who is experienced.

"Frazer’s shots were strong, don’t get me wrong, but it was nothing major. I was alright. I’m home safely, which is the important thing. He landed a few body shots and my nose is a bit tender, but I’m all good.

“He came over to me in the hotel afterwards and I joked with him that he should give me a rematch, only this time I’ll have a full week to prepare. We had a laugh about that and he gave me a kiss on the cheek instead.

“He was double nice to me, so I can’t praise him highly enough. He thanked me for stepping in at the last minute and bought drinks for all of us at our table. He also said we’re more than welcome to go down and spar and train with him at Loughborough.”

Darnell, who plans to remain in the pro game and has already returned to the gym for a second fight, was on the receiving end of some playful barbs from his teammates for his failure to turn up for his Sunday League team the morning after the fight.

“They tried charging me £10 for not coming,” he joked.

“They all had a laugh about it but I’ll pay my fine and probably go on the bench next week.”