Blackpool Cruiserweight boxing champion Matty Askin has called time on his career

Former British cruiserweight champion Matty Askin has announced his retirement from boxer.

The 30-year-old Blackpool fighter will finish with a record of 23 wins (15KOs), four defeats and one draw.

Matty Askin

It is thought Askin had targeted a clash with South Africa's Kevin Lerena this year for the WBO world title.

But after undergoing surgery on his shoulder last year, he discovered his hunger and drive for the sport had deserted him when he returned to training.

"Following my last fight in September 2018 I had surgery on my shoulder which had been causing me trouble for some time," he said.

"When I recovered from my injury I started to train again and planned on having one final year in the sport with some big fights on the horizon, but when I went into training camp, the hunger and desire to box just wasn’t there anymore.

"I have discussed the decision to call it a day with my family and after serious consideration I realised that I can’t continue to box if my heart isn’t in the sport anymore and I have decided that the time has come for me to retire from boxing"

It was back in 2008 when Askin made his professional debut, beating Paul Bonson on points at Tower Circus.

After winning his first 13 bouts, the 6ft 4in boxer suffered his first loss when he fought for the English title in 2012, losing on points to Jon Lewis Dickinson.

A year later, he got his hands on the title when he China Clark by unanimous decision at Winter Gardens, in Blackpool.

The crowning moment of his career came in 2017 when he knocked out Craig Kennedy in Cardiff.

He went on to have one successful defence before losing his belt to Lawrence Okolie at Wembley Stadium in September of last year.

"My dream was always to become a British champion and win the Lonsdale belt," said Askin

"For that I want to thank my trainers Michael and David Jennings, my manager Paul Speak, my former trainer/manager from Collyhurst and Moston.

"I would also like to thank Brian Hughes,for helping me to achieve my dream and the success I had in boxing.

"I also want to say a special thank you to my partner Sammy, my mum and dad and myfamily, for their love and support throughout my career."