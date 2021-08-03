Blackpool boxer-turned-wrestler RP Davies desperate to regain momentum on his long-awaited return to the ring

The 34-year-old debuts with new company Odyssey Pro Wrestling, whose ‘Set Sail’ show comes to Morecambe on Saturday, August 7.

It will be Davies’ first wrestling appearance since the pandemic hit, which put the brakes on the momentum the grappler had built up after making his debut in 2019.

“When I started wrestling, I was getting quite a bit of impetus fairly quickly and then Covid came,” Davies told The Gazette.

“It’s hit everybody and it’s been terrible. My wrestling isn’t important in the grand scheme of things but it really did stop my momentum.

“Now we’re back, I’m looking to get on more shows and get my experience as quickly as I can to really try to establish myself locally on the wrestling scene, that’s the plan.

“Odyssey is one of the companies I can do that with. They have a good family-friendly atmosphere in terms of their shows and what they’re aiming for, and that’s exactly what I want.

RP Davies returns to the ring this weekend in Morecambe

“I want to entertain families, put good shows on and get people smiling again after this terrible year of being locked in your house.”

Should the show prove to be a success, Odyssey already has plans to come to Blackpool’s Layton Institute in November.

“Morecambe has a massive history with wrestling and the fans are meant to be really into it, so we’re excited to go there,” Davies added.

“It’s Odyssey’s first show and it’s the first time I’m wrestling for them, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve got to know the guys who run the company and they do want to run a show out of Blackpool, which would be amazing.

“The eventual plan is to bring Odyssey to Blackpool for a big show and I hope it will correlate with something very close to my heart.”

Davies, who won 12 of his 13 fights as a professional boxer before announcing his surprise retirement in 2017, takes on indie wrestler Scotty Rawk in Morecambe.

“He’s quite a high-flyer, a really talented lad,” ‘RPD’ said.

“He’s made a name for himself on the British wrestling scene and he’s doing really well.

“It should be a really exciting match.

“It will be a bit of a clash of styles because I’m the striker and he’s the high-flyer but we should put on something pretty fun and entertaining for everybody.”

Visit https://www.odysseyprowrestling.co.uk to buy a ticket for next weekend’s show.

Doors at The Carleton open from 5.30pm for VIP ticket holders (£15) and 6pm for general ticket holders (£8.50).