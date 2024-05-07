Blackpool boxer hoping a win opens path to title glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool heavyweight Luis Wright is hoping that victory in his fifth professional fight this coming Saturday will position him for a shot at a regional title by the end of the year. Wright joins six other northern boxers on the second show of the year at the Winter Gardens organised by Manchester promoter Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions.

‘I’ve had to adapt to the rough and tumble of the professional world,’ said Wright who had his first paid contest exactly a year ago. ‘I’ve been keeping busy and improving my game with each bout. I’m hoping to be a contender for a title belt but for now I just want to become a complete boxer who can deal with any opponent. I’m concentrating on this fight against a tough opponent in Yury Bykhautsou from Belarus. It’d be great to get a stoppage. That said my good friend Brad Rea who’s a vastly experienced boxer teases me that it’s only a genuine stoppage if the opponent is on the canvas. That’s where I intend to put him.’

Twenty-five-year-old Wright lives near Stanley Park and trains at Sharpstyle Boxing Gym under Andy Abrol and Brian Moody. He’s able to train full time during the week but ‘I have to earn some money at the weekends on the motorways.’ Wright also admires former boxer Tommy Morrison, ‘at least when he was on the up and up.’

Meanwhile Blackpool’s Jack Arnfield returns to the ring after a six-year absence in a six-round contest against Londoner Robbie Chapman. ‘I had a successful professional career over eleven years winning twenty-five bouts and losing three. I was a WBA international champion. I beat John Ryder in a gruelling twelve rounder in 2016. He went on to fight the best such as Alvarez.’

Arnfield’s career was cut short in 2018. ‘Let’s just say that I didn’t retire on my own terms. I’ve something left to offer. I miss boxing. Although I’m busy as a gym manager I had time on my hands to train so I’m giving it a go. I’ve been training daily at Jennings Gym and at my own gyms. I own two and I do personal training. I’m currently opening a food business. With the fights I’ll just see if I still have what it takes and find out where the boxing journey takes me.’

British number one super featherweight female boxer Grimsby’s Kirsty Hill headlines the Blackpool show with a ten-round contest against Kenyan Fatuma Zarika in a Commonwealth Boxing Council championship fight. Blackpool’s boxing wunderkind Thomas Varey just nineteen and footballer turned boxer Jackson Hulme have their fifth and sixth bouts respectively. Preston’s Levi Barnes and Morecambe’s Reece MacMillan complete the card. MacMillan has won all but one of his sixteen bouts and states ‘I’m looking forward to getting back under the lights after a two-year layoff. I train in Morecambe with new manager Bob Howard. Once I’ve got through this fight, I’ll be ready to box anyone. I want to keep pushing on to achieving my ambition of becoming a British champion.’

