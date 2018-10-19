Blackpool boxer Brian Rose handed European Title fight

Blackpool's Brian Rose has been handed a European Title fight before even making his long-awaited comeback to the ring.

The 33-year-old hasn't fought since his defeat against Fylde coast rival Jack Arnfield in March 2017.

However, he recently confirmed his comeback and he is due to fight in Manchester on November 9, headling MTK Global's show at Victoria House.

But it has now been confirmed the middleweight will also contest the European strap against title holder Luke Keeler in a Christmas special.

Irishman Keeler (15-2-1), who claimed the title with a points victory over Conrad Cummings in Belfast in April, will defend his belt against Rose at London's York Hall on December 14.

Rose, a former world title challenger, recently told The Gazette he was looking forward to rewriting his "final chapter".

He said: "Having a year out, I’m now injury-free and I feel like I’ve recharged my batteries.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever had out of the ring and that goes back all the way to when I was nine years old.

“I feel like I’m ready for the final chapter. I just feel like I’ve still got so much left to give.

“I don’t know what’s left out there to achieve. I won Central Area, English and British belts, and I challenged for a world title.

“Apart from winning a world title, there isn’t a lot I haven’t achieved. But I feel that while I can do it, why not do it?

“I love the structure of it and I feel I can’t finish on a bad note. I think I deserve better than that."