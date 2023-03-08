3 . Brian Rose

Brian 'The Lion' Rose is a well known figure in Blackpool. He won the British Light Middleweight title in December 2011 when he took a unanimous decision against Prince Arron, with a dominant display. Rose went on to successfully defend the title on two occasions. With his career on the rise, he challenged for the WBO light middleweight world title in 2014 against the highly-rated American, Demetrius Andrade, losing in seven rounds after a gutsy display.

Photo: BEG