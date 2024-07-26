6 . Jane Couch

Jane Couch MBE put not only her native Fleetwood and the Fylde coast on the map but British women's boxing, when she scored a knock out win again the British Boxing Board of Control when they tried to prevent her getting a professional licence. And the Fleetwood Assassin proved that it was all worth it by winning five world titles, after becoming the UK's first professional women's boxer. Competing from 1994 to 2007, her first major success came in only her fifth pro fight in 1996, when she won the WIBF light welterweight title by outpointing France's Sandra Geiger over ten rounds in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was awarded the MBE for her achievements.Photo: BEG