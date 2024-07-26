Here are some of the fighters who have fought for top titles and, in most cases, had their hands lifted in triumph by the referee.
In all cases, they have put the coast on the map with their bold endeavours inside the ring.
We hope your favourites are here.
1. .Matthew Askin
Matthew Askin grew up in Blackpool after moving from Barnsley as a youngster, and competed from 2008 to 2018. He won the British cruiserweight title in 2017 after stopping Craig Kennedy in six rounds, and challenged once for the Commonwealth cruiserweight title in 2015.Photo: BEG
2. Scott Cardle
Scott Cardle, who grew up in Lytham after being born in Blackpool to Glaswegian parents, competed from 2012 to 2018. He held the British lightweight title from 2015 to 2016. He grabbed his title opportunity against Craig Evans at The O2 Arena for the vacant British title, taking a unanimous decision to become British champion
As an amateur, he won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the 2009 EU ChampionshipsPhoto: BEG
3. Brian Rose
Brian 'The Lion' Rose is a well known figure in Blackpool.
He won the British Light Middleweight title in December 2011 when he took a unanimous decision against Prince Arron, with a dominant display.
Rose went on to successfully defend the title on two occasions.
With his career on the rise, he challenged for the WBO light middleweight world title in 2014 against the highly-rated American, Demetrius Andrade, losing in seven rounds after a gutsy display.Photo: BEG
4. Ronnie Clayton
Blackpool lad Ronnie Clayton put the town on the boxing map when he won the British Empire and European featherweight titles in 1947.
Clayton won three titles on September 11 1947 for a purse of £2,000, by defeating Al Phillips in a fifteen round decision in Liverpool. These included the British Empire, British (British Boxing Board of Control), and European featherweight titles
He held the British Empire featherweight title for five years.Photo: Third party
5. Brian London
Brian London was another prominent character in Blackpool for many years, who put the town on the boxing map.
He competed from 1955 to 1970 and held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight title from 1958 to 1959.
London twice challenged for the world heavyweight title, taking on champions who would become boxing legends.
He lost to Floyd Patterson in 1959 and Muhammad Ali in 1966, both times via knockout. Along with Henry Cooper, Joe Erskine, and Dick Richardson, he was a dominant figure on the British boxing scene throughout the 1950s and 1960s.Photo: Third party
6. Jane Couch
Jane Couch MBE put not only her native Fleetwood and the Fylde coast on the map but British women's boxing, when she scored a knock out win again the British Boxing Board of Control when they tried to prevent her getting a professional licence.
And the Fleetwood Assassin proved that it was all worth it by winning five world titles, after becoming the UK's first professional women's boxer.
Competing from 1994 to 2007, her first major success came in only her fifth pro fight in 1996, when she won the WIBF light welterweight title by outpointing France's Sandra Geiger over ten rounds in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was awarded the MBE for her achievements.Photo: BEG