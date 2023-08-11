Bowker Motor Group extends AFC Fylde Mill Farm Stadium Stand partnership

Bowker Motor Group has agreed a further two-year corporate partnership extension with AFC Fylde. The West Stand will now carry Bowker Motor Group’s name until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Bowker Motor Group Stand is the stadium’s largest seating area; it accounts for 2,000 of the stadium’s total 6,000 capacity. The partnership will see the Lancashire-based automotive retailer continue its sponsorship of the West Stand at the club’s Mill Farm Stadium in Wesham. Bowker Motor Group’s automotive franchise portfolio includes BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, INEOS Grenadier and Porsche, with centres in Blackburn, Preston, and Osbaldeston.

For Bowker Motor Group, Tom Fox said: “We have a proud and long-standing relationship with AFC Fylde. We are especially pleased to formally continue as sponsor of the Bowker Motor Group Stand.”

Also for Bowker Motor Group, Jonathan Rogan, an AFC Fylde supporter himself, said: “The Coasters are a great club with passionate support. They play a key role in the local community. The bond with the community mirrors the success on the pitch, not least last season with promotion to the National League with 109 goals and points to spare. We hope that our support, along with the support of other local businesses, will help to maintain the club on its upward trajectory.”

The partnership between Bowker Motor Group and AFC Fylde originally began in 2014 with sponsorship of the youth team kits. In 2016/17, AFC Fylde moved into their new ground at Mill Farm. The original agreement in 2016 was AFC Fylde’s first corporate partnership at the new Mill Farm Stadium.

For AFC Fylde, Craig Dootson, Chief Operating Officer, said: “Our relationship with Bowker Motor Group is a partnership in every sense of the word. Their support goes way beyond a sponsorship agreement. The Bowker Motor Group Stand has become one of the most recognisable in non-league. It’s great news for us all that they will be with us for another two seasons.”

The Bowker Motor Group Stand also includes the 290-capacity Bradley’s Sports Bar, 80-seat Milano’s Restaurant, Aroma Cafe and Churchill’s conference and event facility.