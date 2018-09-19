Blazing saddles as Blackpool hosts British BMX Championships

There were local winners when Blackpool hosted the British BMX Championships over the weekend.

The meet, the biggest of the British BMX calendar, took place at Stanley Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 1,200 competitors took par,t with elite level riders sharing the same track as riders as young as six.

Blackpool BMX rider Lily Brindle was triumphed in the female 12 section

Club team-mate Tony Fleming also claimed victory in the 50+ cruiser section, while Kenny Robinson finished second in the male 14 category.

Charlotte Green and Curtis Manaton were crowned British BMX champions in the women’s and men’s class respectively.

Green led a strong field from the front in dominant fashion, with arch rival Beth Shriever away preparing for World Cup races. Runner-up Ellie Featherstone was determined to push Green all the way but was outclassed by the south-west rider.

The men’s superclass final proved to be a major battlefield, with drama unfolding throughout the race.

But Manaton took home the win, leaving Quillan Isidore and Brandon Pratt to take second and third respectively.

The winner said: “I’m pretty happy with that as I’ve not had the best luck at the Brits since I won it in 2015. I felt good and managed to battle through a tight race.”

Green added: “Blackpool is pretty long and with the conditions it wasn’t made any easier, but it was good for me

“The final obviously went well for me. It’s a shame Beth (Shriever) isn’t here. We’ve been pushing each other on and getting some good competition, though I have to admit the rest of the girls are certainly starting to come up strong and fast.

“Ellie will be stepping up a level next year, I reckon, so it looks like I’ll have my work cut out to try to stay one step ahead.”