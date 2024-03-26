Blackpool youth girls team to take on teams from across the country after securing Wembley place

Heyhouses Year 5 & 6 Girls reach Wembley after tournament win.
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT
four of our CN u10 Wildcats joined forces with some u11 girls from their school to compete in a year 5/6 school tournament.

Having won the first tournament with teams competing from all over the north west, the girls now faced the task of playing all the winners from all over the North of England, knowing the winner would earn a place to play at Wembley against other winners from their respective regions.

As usual the girls did themselves proud and finished top of their group, earning them a place in the Semi Final. They went on to win the Semi final 1-0 and progressed to the final with that place at Wembley up for grabs.

The Victorious Heyhouses team Feature 4 CN Sports WildcatsThe Victorious Heyhouses team Feature 4 CN Sports Wildcats
The Victorious Heyhouses team Feature 4 CN Sports Wildcats

In what was a close final the 2 teams couldn't be separated in normal time and the winner would be decided on penalties. The girls managed to hold their nerve and won! Booking their place at Wembley.

Well done to all the girls as well as our Chairman Chris Nay, Mr Fish and Nathan for managing the team through these tournaments. A simply incredible achievement to get to Wembley through winning 2 tournaments against very strong opposition, but also doing so with 4 girls playing a year up.

