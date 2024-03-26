Blackpool youth girls team to take on teams from across the country after securing Wembley place
four of our CN u10 Wildcats joined forces with some u11 girls from their school to compete in a year 5/6 school tournament.
Having won the first tournament with teams competing from all over the north west, the girls now faced the task of playing all the winners from all over the North of England, knowing the winner would earn a place to play at Wembley against other winners from their respective regions.
As usual the girls did themselves proud and finished top of their group, earning them a place in the Semi Final. They went on to win the Semi final 1-0 and progressed to the final with that place at Wembley up for grabs.
In what was a close final the 2 teams couldn't be separated in normal time and the winner would be decided on penalties. The girls managed to hold their nerve and won! Booking their place at Wembley.