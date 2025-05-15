Blackpool kickboxers making an impact

Blackpool kickboxers Ethan Hayes and Anthony Todd are celebrating wins on the latest amateur show at their gym Pure Impact owned by Blackpool’s professional boxer William Goldie-Galloway who currently holds British Boxing’s central area super welterweight belt and is undefeated in his eight paid bouts since 2021.

"Ethan and Anthony have only been training these past two years and have already reached a high standard," said Goldie-Galloway.

"Both boys won in the second of their three scheduled rounds with kickboxer Ethan knocking his Sheffield opponent down with a powerful head kick and boxer Anthony also stopping his more experienced Manchester opponent."

"I love kickboxing," said landscaper Hayes, 20. "I drew my first bout and won this second match decisively. I've only been at Pure Impact a few months but trained hard and hopefully delighted my supporters with a decisive victory. I went to Thailand and trained in Muay Thai for two months and clearly that investment has paid off well. This win has made me even more ambitious to become a professional fighter. There's no better ambition a man can have."

Winners Ethan Hayes, left, and Anthony Todd

Todd, 25, works in traffic management. He said: "I know that I made my supporters proud showcasing skills we've worked on for hours in the gym these past two years and I want to thank Willie for the opportunity provided. I wasn't intimidated by my opponent and was absolutely elated when I knocked him down. I can't wait for my next fight."

"At Pure Impact we often put on shows for up-and-coming kickboxers and semi pro boxers," explained Goldie-Galloway. 28.

"Ethan and Anthony are tough, courageous and confident fighters whose bouts along with the eight others on the show lived up to the hype and made great viewing for fans."

Pure Impact is located on Cocker Trading Estate FY1 2EP. If interested in sponsoring the gym or Ethan and/or Anthony personally or training at Pure Impact, please contact Goldie-Galloway by email [email protected] or phone 07925 903297.