Blackpool F.C are one of the 70 teams across England, Wales and Scotland to feature on the world’s longest multi-club football scarf.

The scarf has been revealed today to mark the launch of the Kellogg’s Football Camps programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with the English Football League, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the football camps for girls and boys aged 5-15 across the nation will aim to keep them active and entertained during the school summer holidays.

Kellogg's multi-club football scarf being held by children from local schools.

To celebrate the announcement, Kellogg’s is giving away 30,000 free places for the camps before they kick off this summer.

The news comes as new research shows that six in ten (59%) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays.

More than 8 in 10 parents (86%) want their child to experience less screen time during the break and the same percentage believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.

The impressive scarf is the result of more than 500 combined hours spent across design, knitting, and sewing with each club element hand-sewn by a team of specialists in Manchester.

Ex-pros came together at Birmingham City’s stadium, St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park, with EFL legends of the game including Jermaine Beckford and Michael Dawson, as well as children from local schools taking to the pitch to celebrate the launch.

Michael Dawson and Jermaine Beckford showing their support for the launch of Kellogg's football camps.

To further show their support for the launch of the camps, Manchester City Women’s stars Chloe Kelly, Demi Stokes, and Ruby Mace surprised a group of young players as they trained at City’s Etihad Campus.

Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellanova (the company that owns Kellogg’s) said: “Most families will be within 15 miles of a Kellogg’s Football Camp, giving children up and down Britain an opportunity to get active this summer.

“Run by FA qualified coaches, the camps aim to be fun and to give girls and boys the opportunity to get onto the pitch and follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes.”

Speaking on behalf of the EFL’s involvement in the programme, former Hull City and England defender, Michael Dawson said: "For me, football camps during school breaks were where I had the most fun, kicking the football around with your mates.

“The EFL has such an advantage being part of so many different communities up and down the country, and to have Kellogg’s on board this summer to give so many kids the same opportunity I had when I was younger is really exciting.”