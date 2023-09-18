Blackpool boxers thrill at Winter Gardens

Watch more videos on Shots!

Blackpool boxers were again in action at the recent Winter Gardens show with Tyrone Bowen-price topping the bill in his sixth fight and second six round bout. “My fight against Londoner and fellow southpaw Lee Hallett went as expected. My team and I knew my opponent was going to be a tricky elusive fighter but I stuck to the game plan and frustrated him by picking shots carefully and jabbing my way through to get the win.”

Willie Goldie-Galloway also won a convincing full points victory over Manchester's Malam Varela. “I'm pleased with my performance in this my first six round fight against an opponent who came for the win. He took some heavy shots both to the body and head and did well to go the distance. I'm proud that I haven't yet been deducted a single point in the professional ranks.”

Two Lancashire boxers made their professional debuts on the show with Sharpstyle Gym's 18-year-old super featherweight Thomas Varey beating Engel Gomez in a strong performance as befitting a former amateur tri-nations champion and six times box cup winner who is scheduled to box again in the north-east on September 29. Preston's super lightweight Levi Barnes also got the better of Christian Flores.

Tyrone Bowen Price with trainer Adam Lee

Heavyweight Luis Wright stopped Phil Williams in their second encounter this year and light heavyweight Jake Barton returned to winning ways as he defeated Ryan Labourn. Ethstathios Antonas rounded out the evening with his defeat of veteran journeyman M J Hall.

Bowen-price and the other Blackpool fighters are hopeful that what will be the final professional boxing show of the year can be arranged for December 2 again at the Winter Gardens. Bowen-price and Goldie-Galloway are both aiming for area title fights in 2024.