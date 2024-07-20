Blackpool Boxers in Leeds Professional Show Victories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three boxers from Blackpool's Sharpstyle Gym proved victorious on a major professional show with two now likely to become title contenders at regional or even national level

A trio of Blackpool professional boxers secured wins on a show at the John Charles Centre in south Leeds with all three pleased at strong performances which saw them position themselves as title contenders over the next year in their respective weights.

Fighting for the first time at super middleweight, Sharpstyle boxer Brad ‘The Sting’ Rea impressed with his second consecutive first round stoppage as he defeated Czech fighter Ondrej Budera. This four rounder which Rea said was meant to ‘keep me busy and avoid going stale’ was Rea’s fourth since moving to Blackpool from Stretford in Greater Manchester and starting training at Sharpstyle almost a year ago.

‘I now box at super middleweight,’ said Rea, 26, ‘a division stacked with quality boxers, and I’ve proved that I’m ready to fight the best. It’s allowing me to punch harder. I got in some excellent body shots tonight. I know when I’ve hurt the opponent and how to go in and get the stoppage. We’re hoping to announce a big name fight soon and challenge for regional even English titles. I’ve been hanging around too long and can offer so much more.’

Barnes Rea and Abrol in Leeds

At just nineteen, Sharpstyle boxer Levi Barnes comfortably won his sixth professional bout in less than a year and like Rea getting his second consecutive stoppage in a four-round contest with the highly experienced fellow Lancastrian Richard Helm. ‘I knew the stoppage was coming,’ said Barnes, ‘as I’d overpowered him and dominated the bout from the centre of the ring. He wasn’t throwing back. Just grateful for the opportunity to keep learning.’

Jake Abrol is another rising talent from Sharpstyle and is coached by Bryan Moody and his father Andy. At twenty-one Abrol is undefeated in eleven professional contests since joining the paid ranks like Barnes at eighteen. Abrol’s eight round contest last March against Josh Sandford ended in a draw, but the Blackpool boxer was delighted at stopping his Leeds show opponent Justin Menzie from Essex in the third round having already knocked him down, or ‘dropped’, twice earlier.

All three boxers are now looking forward to fighting locally when VIP returns to the Winter Gardens on 7th September when Abrol will be boxing at welterweight in his first ten rounder which should also see local boy Max Swarbrick make his professional debut.