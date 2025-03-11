Blackpool Boxers in First Wins of 2025

Blackpool boxers have begun the year well with wins on two shows organised by VIP, the promotion owned by Manchester’s Steve Wood who also manages Sharpstyle Gym’s Thomas Varey, Jake Abrol and Levi Barnes. Willy Goldie-Galloway and Tyrone Bowen-Price also boxed with the latter making his return to competition after fifteen months absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Varey, who turns twenty on April 1st, beat Polish boxer Jakub Laskowski on points in a six round lightweight contest in Bolton to win his eighth professional bout. The week before Abrol and Barnes had secured their twelfth and ninth professional wins with Abrol beating Yorkshireman Jake Bray at super middleweight and Barnes stopping Croatian boxer Dario Barosa in the fourth round of six at super welterweight. Goldie-Galloway won his six round super welterweight bouts with Elliot Egoibe on points and Bowen-Price got the better of Doncaster’s Jake Smith in four rounds at welterweight.

Commenting after the fight, Varey said ‘I’m young. I’m still learning, I’ve got to be patient.’ It’s eighteen months since Varey entered the paid ranks and he’s quickly and firmly established himself on the local boxing scene. He started boxing aged eight and won 50 of 55 amateur bouts. ‘My best achievement was winning a European amateur championship but I’m also proud of four national titles and winning six box cup championships. I love it at Sharpstyle training under Andy Abrol with lads like Jake and Levi and Brad Rea and Luis Wright. Everyone tries to outdo each other and it’s never boring. In the amateurs you go hell for leather for three short rounds but in the paid game you’ve to be more patient. I never struggle to make weight as I train constantly travelling to Blackpool almost daily from Accrington where I live with my parents and three siblings. My boxing hero is Manny Pacquiao. He inspires me. He’s won twelve world titles at eight different weights. I’ll be happy winning my first.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from his December victory in Riyadh Levi Barnes ‘quickly realised that my opponent had shut shop as we say in boxing and was content to survive with as little engagement as possible. I stayed in front of him applying constant pressure and throwing powerful combinations resulting in the referee stopping the bout. I'm looking forward to boxing against better opposition in my next bout.’ Just eighteen months after his first paid context, twenty-year-old Barnes is ranked 25th out of 115 UK professional boxers in his division on BoxRec and is still jubilant at having won his four round Riyadh season bout against Mexican fighter Ramiro Garcia Lopez.

Goldie-Galloway winning in his bout

‘I enjoyed boxing again after my break’ said Tyrone Bowen-Price. ‘Good to conquer any ringrust. I’m aware I made a few mistakes but I’m glad I got the win and am looking forward to three more bouts this year. Longer matches hopefully and pushing on towards a title. I’m still training with Adam Little in Kirkham, but the big change is having become a father to a baby girl last October. It’s great to be back boxing. It’s my passion. But I’ve loved having more time with my partner, daughter and stepson. No one should doubt, though, that I’m now ready to focus on building a successful boxing career.’

Goldie-Galloway knows he’s ‘in a good place with my boxing at present. I’m the central area champion and undefeated in eight bouts. I only had one match in 2024 so I’m looking forward to a busy year after this recent win against an awkward southpaw boxer. I’m still training at my own gym Pure Impact in Blackpool with Chris Taylor. I’ve earned a place on the big stage, and I’ve accepted a few big fights recently only to see each opponent’s camp the withdraw.’

Jake Abrol hadn’t boxed since September. ‘It was good to get back in the ring although the bout wasn’t quite what I wanted having to move up to super middleweight at very short notice as I struggled to find an opponent. My apprenticeship as a professional has lasted nearly four years and I turn 22 this year. I'm ready for challenging opponents who come to fight to position me for a title bout hopefully later in 2025.’