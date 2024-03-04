Blackpool Boxer in Winter Gardens Title Bout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s William Goldie-Galloway faces his most important professional fight to date when he boxes Doncaster’s Jamie Mellers for British Boxing’s vacant central area super welterweight title in the first Winter Gardens show of the year staged by his manager Manchester promoter Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions next Saturday.

Undefeated Goldie-Galloway said: "Blackpool boxing fans are in for a right treat and get their money's worth come fight night. My December bout got cancelled owing to the opponent being ill which was so frustrating. I just can’t wait to get back in that ring. My plan for 2024 is getting my hand raised after this fight and that belt round my waist. Then we will take the next steps one at a time.

"March 9th will result in a victory and a new shiny belt. I’ve been doing intense sparring with quality boxers like Brad Rea and specifically training to keep the full ten rounds action packed. If it goes that far. I’m 100% confident in myself and no other thought crosses my mind but winning."

William Goldie-Galloway in action

The title fight is twenty-six-year-old ‘Willie One Bomb’ Goldie-Galloway’s seventh since joining the professional boxing ranks two and a half years ago and international boxer database BoxRec currently rates him as 43rd out of 138 British super welterweights. ‘I’ve made pretty quick progress, but this is nevertheless a massive step up as my previous longest fight was one six rounder in addition to five four rounders. My opponent is also undefeated in six bouts so it’s going to be a brutal battle because we’re both equally hungry for that title. Beautiful brutal boxing brutality at its brutal best,’ quipped Goldie-Galloway.

Blackpool born and bred and an admirer of Mike Tyson, Goldie-Galloway lives with his girlfriend and their two children with a baby expected next month and loves spending any available free time with them. ‘I didn’t follow the traditional route to get to where I am in boxing as I don’t have a record as an amateur, but I had 22 kickboxing and Thai boxing bouts winning fifteen with nine by knockout. I own my gym Pure Impact on Waterloo Road near Blackpool South station. We teach Muay Thai, Kickboxing and boxing and it’s where I’m trained by my coach Chris Taylor.’

‘I’m grateful to all my sponsors and am keen to promote these Blackpool businesses including Italio on Highfield Road along with A2B payments, Rosscon Eco Insulation, Ken Brown Mini Digger Hire, UPVC Fencing, Corks and Cocktails bar, Nicholas Charles Fragrances and Holiday Apartments in Blackpool.com. I promise not to disappoint.’

Also on the show is Manchester boxer Brad Rea who recently relocated to Blackpool. ‘I joined Sharpstyle gym in Blackpool last year and settled in so well I’ve now moved here to make training easier. I’m loving it, especially those morning runs on the sand dunes and regular intense sparring with top quality pros such as Willie Goldie-Galloway,’ explained Rea. ‘I only had two bouts in 2023 and I’m 26 so I want to get on and win an English title so that I can challenge for a British title later this year.’ Having won sixteen professional bouts including six stoppages and with just one loss, Rea’s BoxRec ranking is seventh out of 79 British boxers at super middleweight. ‘Title fights mean eight and then ten round bouts with eventually a gruelling and brutal twelve rounder for a major championship,’ said Rea. ‘It can’t come soon enough.’

BLackpool Boxer William Goldie-Galloway