Blackpool Boxer Bowen-Price starring at Winter Gardens Saturday September 9

Blackpool boxer Tyrone Bowen-Price can’t wait to show what he’s made of in his sixth professional bout at Blackpool Winter Gardens on September 9. Bowen-Price was ‘buzzing like the busiest of bees’ following his decisive win over London-based Ukrainian boxer Mykhailo Sovtus at the Winter Gardens show organised by Steve Wood and he’s now keen “to show just how tough and skilful I can be.

“Back in May it was my fifth professional match and my first six-rounder,” said Bowen-Price, “and I won decisively on points. It was a great evening. I was proud of my performance and hopefully delighted my many local supporters especially as my opponent put up strong resistance. But I wore him down. I’m grateful to my coach Adam Little for ongoing expertise and support. We understand each other, he reads my mood and knows when and how to get more out of me.”

Twenty-five-year-old Welterweight Tyrone is the son of former heavyweight Craig Bowen-Price and after a short career in the amateurs began his professional boxing career in September 2021 with a stoppage win over Craig Sumner. Three fights with equally decisive victories followed in quick succession but Bowen-Price’s career came to an abrupt halt after his May 2022 victory over Josué Bendana.

“I’d almost became inactive,” said Bowen-Price, “given that I hadn’t had a match for 364 days. This was owing to a hand injury dating from before my last fight which was solved by a major operation involving transferring bone from my thigh. But it’s worked and I was back on form at the May show and am even more determined to showcase what I can do on September 9. I’m fighting a southpaw so that’s also a new experience.”

No one’s prouder than dad Craig. “Tyrone was a quality footballer,” explained Craig, “but then embraced boxing and showed just how determined and dedicated he is. He’s a rock-hard lad but also kind and considerate for example taking time after winning to meet supporters individually for photographs. Tyrone has a bright future.”