Back of the net for Lytham St Anne’s FC under 9s

Award-winning holiday park operator, Pure Leisure Group, has given Lytham St Anne’s YMCA Football Club’s under 9s girls team a cash boost for the forthcoming season.

Set to be its new kit sponsor, the funds will be used to cover the cost of brand-new kits for the 20 girls in the squad which form two teams for the club.

The holiday park operator, who has 19 holiday parks in locations across the UK, has become known for its proactive approach to sponsoring youth sports in the country as well as pledging support to charities, with its founder John Morphet recently supporting St John’s hospice and Beechwood Care Centre.

Commenting on the sponsorship John said: “We’re delighted to support Lytham St Anne’s U9s girls’ teams – the club does an amazing job of encouraging children in the community to get into grassroots sports, something we’re equally keen to encourage.

“The girls look fantastic in their new kits and we hope they wear them with pride every match day and go out and give it their best shot. On behalf of everyone at Pure Leisure Group we want to wish them the best of luck for the new football season and we hope to make it to a number of their matches to cheer them on!”

The first match of the season was held this weekend at Seafield Road, Lytham against CN Sports & Cadley Reds.

Lytham St Anne’s YMCA Football Club trains children from 6 years old right up to 16, with over 200 current players to its name.

Chris and Paul, both coaches for Lytham St Anne’s U9s girls said: “We can’t thank John and the Pure Leisure Group team enough for their sponsorship and support for the 2024/25 season, it is hugely appreciated and makes a massive difference to the football experience we are able to offer our girls. The kits look great and we are now poised and ready to make our season debut!”

Founded in Lancashire in 2004, Pure Leisure Group has grown from humble beginnings to the 1,000+ acre empire we see today with over 230 employees. Across its 19 UK sites, each park is unique and uses its location to its advantage when creating a ‘theme’ – for example adventurers and go-outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, sports fans and family parks where there is additional family-friendly entertainment as standard as well as swimming pools, beauty salons, arcades and a 100-acre nature reserve at Fell End.

To find out more about Pure Leisure Group and its holiday parks visit www.pure-leisure.co.uk.