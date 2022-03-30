Racquets and balls will be provided, visitors just need to bring a pair of trainers for the open day on April 10.

The lawn tennis club, based on a large, site at Midgeland Road on Marton Moss, will also be offering food and refreshments for all the family at its welcoming clubhouse.

The club, just by the dual carriageway junction with Progress Way, also has all-weather, floodlit and a large indoor court – the only one on the coast.

South Shore Lawn Tennis Club on Midgeland Road, Blackpool, which is hosting a free open day

Other clubs along the coast, including Lytham, Fairhaven, St. Annes and Poulton, are planning open days later in the month and have details available on their websites.

A spokesman for South Shore LTC said: “There will be a big welcome to visitors on Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 5pm. Join us for some friendly doubles or, better still, bring along any family, friends and neighbours who may be interested in giving tennis a go.”

There will be an introduction from the club coach, Lancashire veteran Roy Whitehouse, followed by top coaching tips and games for all ages and abilities.

The junior session (ages five-12) will run from 2pm, followed by an adult session from 3pm.