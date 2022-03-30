A Blackpool tennis club issues open invitation to free taster day
One of the Fylde coast’s biggest tennis clubs, South Shore Lawn Tennis Club, is encouraging newcomers and former players to visit its free open day and play in, be coached or just watch.
Racquets and balls will be provided, visitors just need to bring a pair of trainers for the open day on April 10.
The lawn tennis club, based on a large, site at Midgeland Road on Marton Moss, will also be offering food and refreshments for all the family at its welcoming clubhouse.
The club, just by the dual carriageway junction with Progress Way, also has all-weather, floodlit and a large indoor court – the only one on the coast.
Other clubs along the coast, including Lytham, Fairhaven, St. Annes and Poulton, are planning open days later in the month and have details available on their websites.
A spokesman for South Shore LTC said: “There will be a big welcome to visitors on Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 5pm. Join us for some friendly doubles or, better still, bring along any family, friends and neighbours who may be interested in giving tennis a go.”
Read More
There will be an introduction from the club coach, Lancashire veteran Roy Whitehouse, followed by top coaching tips and games for all ages and abilities.
The junior session (ages five-12) will run from 2pm, followed by an adult session from 3pm.
The spokesman added: “Post-tennis refreshments will be served from the clubhouse, alongside table tennis, pool and children’s games. While we’re keeping our fingers crossed the weather will be kind to us, in the event of rain the Open Day will run from the indoor court.”