CABARET EXTREME: Halloween circus is rolling into Blackpool Pleasure Beach

ROLL up, roll up... the most daring, dazzling, rule-breaking Halloween circus spectacle is coming to town.

Cabaret Extreme, from the creative minds behind the world’s most iconic circuses, promises a beautifully bizarre collision of burlesque, daring drag, extreme stunts, and contemporary circus

And it's coming to Blackpool Pleasure Beach only for the Halloween season, from October 23 to November 2.

BUY TICKETS: Now on sale prices are from £20 for a standard ticket to £33 for a VIP table seat. Book now at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/cabaret-extreme.

Cabaret Extreme is a bizarre blend of burlesque, daring drag, extreme stunts and contemporary circus. | Cabaret Extreme

There are two wildly different experiences to choose from, each two hours long - a version of Cabaret Extreme for everyone.

The Family Freakfest show is a spooky, silly, all-ages extravaganza packed with friendly frights and circus fun the whole family can enjoy.

Expect extreme stunts, contemporary circus, spooky silliness and a few friendly frights. It’s bold, bonkers, and just the right amount of bizarre.

Flaming allure of burlesque makes this a hot ticket | Cabaret Extreme

Perfect all ages and little monsters who love a little weird with their wow.

Or book for Halloween Unleashed - a strictly 18+ after dark show, when the circus takes a wicked turn.

Burlesque. Drag. Stunts. No filter. No rules – thrilling, provocative and absolutely unforgettable, featuring a bizarre blend of burlesque, daring drag, extreme stunts, and contemporary circus.

This Halloween, the rules are out, the stakes are high, and the stage is set for something spectacularly strange.

From the trailblazing minds behind some of the world’s most iconic big tops comes a theatrical thrill ride like no other. Cabaret Extreme is no rules, all thrill.

Think you know circus? Think again.

Jaw-dropping artistry of contemporary circus | Cabaret Extreme

This genre-smashing sensation blends the seductive sparkle of burlesque, the fearless flamboyance of drag, the gasp-inducing rush of extreme stunts, and the jaw-dropping artistry of contemporary circus - all whipped together into one electrifying night that’s shaking up the stage.

Cabaret Extreme isn’t just a show, it’s a full-blown sensory explosion.

Expect a wild rollercoaster of emotions — from raucous laughter to stunned silence — as a world-class cast of globe-trotting performers push the limits of live entertainment.

Bending over backwards to bring amazing thrills | Cabaret Extreme

It’s bold. It’s breathtaking. And it’s utterly unmissable.

With striking sets, cinematic syle special effects, and a glam-rock live band turning up the volume, this is circus for the modern age - rebellious, raucous, and ridiculously entertaining.

Social media is already buzzing, with fans calling it it “mind-blowing,” “unlike anything out there,” and “a must-see for thrill-seekers and art lovers alike.”

Getting his teeth into strongman spectacle | Cabaret Extreme

Tickets are flying faster than a trapeze artist mid-flip, so don’t wait to experience the spectacle everyone’s talking about. So book now.or for more information visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/cabaret-extreme.