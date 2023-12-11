Ribble Valley Borough Council helps residents to keep warm and comfortable this winter

As the cold snap continues, Ribble Valley Borough Council is supporting community initiatives which help provide residents with spaces to keep warm and comfortable this winter.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s lunch club funding is now available for any groups within the voluntary, community or faith sectors who may wish to open a warm space within their communities.

Sarah Wells, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community partnership officer, said: “Supporting vulnerable residents in their own communities helps to reduce isolation and offers residents opportunities to get involved in activities in their own communities.

“Lunch clubs are a prime example of this, as they not only provide a regular meeting point, but also, particularly at this time of year, offer a space where residents can keep warm and comfortable.

“In addition, we are working in conjunction with Lancashire County Council to support their Lancashire Warm Spaces Scheme, which is also providing a grant scheme and access to warm spaces via libraries across the county.”

Helping to provide warm spaces is part of wider package of wellbeing support from Ribble Valley Borough Council to help residents with the ongoing cost of living crisis and the increased challenges the winter months can bring. These include the appointment of a Debt and Cost of Living Advisor and the Affordable Warmth Grants Scheme, which is available to assist with the servicing, repair and replacement of boilers, radiators, and heating appliances to help Ribble Valley residents to beat ‘fuel poverty.’

Further information on Ribble Valley Borough Council lunch club funding and additional wellbeing support can be found via Ribble Valley Borough Council’s website: www.ribblevalley.gov.uk. Ribble Valley residents who wish to find out information about their nearest lunch club and warm space can do so via the following link: Community Groups Directory search – Ribble Valley Borough Council

