We do like to be beside the Blackpool seaside, especially if the weather is scorching

Blackpool simply sizzled in the sun as the weather perked up just in time for Easter.

With the cold, the wind and the rain officially banished - at least for the time being - residents and visitors alike were making the most of the sunshine yesterday,

And the good news is this weekend is forecast to be a real scorcher, with Blackpool set for temperatures of up to 18 degrees C - hotter than Benidorm!

Businesses in the town are hoping to reap the benefit over the next few days.

Blackpool wouldn’t be the same without the donkey rides and out on the beaches there was no shortage of families enjoying this traditional fun.

Sunbathers were even out, too, sitting on the beach steps, making the most of the sun.

Hot weather is forecast over the Easter bank holiday weekend. Pictured are Jade Lanigan, 9 and Logan Lanigan, 6.

Ice cream shops were doing a roaring trade as well and the rides on the piers were busy.

It certainly points to a busy Bank Holiday weekend over Easter.

Claire Smith, president of StayBlackpool and joint proprietor of two B&Bs in the town, said: “Easter is here at last and the bookings are chocka.

“We may be having disruption with the trains but even that is not going to spoil things.

Hot weather is forecast over the Easter bank holiday weekend. Harmony-Skye McKenzie, 4 and Deacon McKenzie, 3.

“With the fabulous weather arriving at just the right time, we’re ready to roll.

“I’m not sure if Easter is the barometer for the season ahead like it used to be, bur it is still very important and it’s going to be a good one.”

There will be no shortage of things to do in the town over the weekend to make the most of the weather.

A cracking Easter weekend is in store at Blackpool’s Stanley Park, with the Friends of Stanley Park hosting a two-day Easter Fair in the Visitor Centre.

Hot weather is forecast over the Easter bank holiday weekend. Amelia Nightingale, 12 and Eleanor Nightingale, 9.

The free fair will be open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and visitors of all ages will be able to decorate a bonnet, card or egg.

There will also be raffle, games, stalls and crafts on offer as part of the fund-raiser.

An Easter bonnet parade will take place on Sunday at noon, with prizes for the winning creations in children’s and adult sections.

All money raised at the event will go into maintaining and improving the park.

