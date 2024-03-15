Watch mesermising footage of Blackpool North Pier as it was in 1903

This amazing footage of North Pier in 1903 has been digitally mastered by Living History AI Enhanced - and it is truly captivating
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 13:47 GMT
It has been AI enhanced to depict colour and depth thanks to the wizardry of Darren Yates at Living History AI Enhanced.

The incredible movie takes us back 120 years and features our beautiful North Pier how it was back then - and all people enjoying one of the resort's main attractions.

Using colouring to enhance the atmosphere as well as state-of-the-art AI techniques, the footage captures the essense of the era and the fascination of cameras to those who had barely seen them before. It's a fascinating watch!

