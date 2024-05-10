WATCH: Bank Hey Street - Blackpool's busiest shopping street through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 10th May 2024, 11:48 BST
It’s the street which binds the town centre together and has been the main shopping drag since Blackpool's earliest days

Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to.

It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised.

Watch our video of pictures which show the street and its shops down the decades.

