Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the street which binds the town centre together and has been the main shopping drag since Blackpool's earliest days

Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to.

It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane with The Gazette Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...