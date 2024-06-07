WATCH: A nostalgic look at Blackpool's hotels in times past
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
How many hotels does our town actually have?
Well, according to Google, there are 241 including seven hotel chains.
It has always been the same. Blackpool had guest houses lining its streets more than 100 years ago and the oldest hotel was ranked to have been constructed in the mid 1800s.
Watch our video which shows some of the many hotels which have served tourism in Blackpool through the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.