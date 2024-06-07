WATCH: A nostalgic look at Blackpool's hotels in times past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How many hotels does our town actually have?

Well, according to Google, there are 241 including seven hotel chains.

It has always been the same. Blackpool had guest houses lining its streets more than 100 years ago and the oldest hotel was ranked to have been constructed in the mid 1800s.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane with The Gazette Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...