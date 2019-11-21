Tributes paid to former Blackpool Gazette journalist Nic Fogg

Ex-colleagues have paid tribute to a former Blackpool Gazette journalist who has died.

Nic Fogg worked on the paper in both Blackpool and Fleetwood in the late 1970s to the mid 1980s.

He later moved to Wales to train as a social worker before returning to the Fylde coast when he moved to Preesall some 20 years ago.

It is understood Nic, who was married to Pat, fell ill while on a trip abroad to visit family.

Ex-Gazette colleague David Pearce, a retired journalist from Fleetwod, said: " I worked with Nic when he was a news reporter at The Gazette's Blackpool and Fleetwood offices.

"He was an intelligent and perceptive man - good at his job and well liked by his colleagues.

"During his Fleetwood service he and photographer Bill Johnson went to sea on a trawler to write about fishing for mackerel off the Cornish coast which had become a major part of the Fleetwood industry."

Another ex-Gazette colleague, Jacquie Morley, said on social media: "So saddened by this, I know other former colleagues are too.

"Nic brought such integrity to his reporting. And he didn't just report from the sidelines, he got stuck in, and later made an even more valuable and tangible contribution to society."

Nic more recently became a volunteer at Fleetwood Museum and fellow volunteer Dick Gillingham said: "Nic has contributed so much to the communities on both sides of the Wyre.

"His caring manner and commitment to local issues, will be sorely missed. All at Fleetwood Museum will miss his friendship and enthusiasm."

Nic also had close links to the Labour party in Wyre and was involved in trades union issues.

Cat Smith, the party's candidate for Lancaster and Wyre seat in the forthcoming general election, said: "It’s with huge sadness we have learned of the sudden death of our friend and comrade Nic Fogg

"Once a social worker, even in retirement he couldn’t help but help people."