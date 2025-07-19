5 . Pic 'n' mix from Woolworths

If one smell sums up the 70s for children growing up then, it's probably the intoxicating aroma of the pic 'n' mix counter at Woolworths. It was a confectionery heaven, where you could fill up with all your favourites, from peanut brittle to cola bottles. Many people also remember buying cut-price broken biscuits from Woolworths, or browsing the vinyl records. If you were into music perhaps you hung out at your local Virgin Records store, checking out the latest releases in the listening booth. Wherever you went, it had to be on the Saturday as it would be many years before shops were allowed to open on a Sunday. | Getty Images Photo: Peter Trulock/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive