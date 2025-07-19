But children growing up in the 70s never lacked for entertainment, and they often enjoyed greater freedom to make their own fun.
The perfect weekend was different for everyone, of course, but some elements were almost universal.
These are some of the best things you could look forward to doing at the weekend, from classic games to shops and restaurants, if you were lucky enough to grow up during the 70s.
Most of these you will only remember if you are a child of the 70s, and there are many you can sadly no longer do.
How many of these things do you remember, and what else did you enjoy doing at the weekend in the 70s? Let us know in the comments section.
1. Take a spin on the witch's hat
They don't make them like they used to when it comes to playgrounds. Concrete tubes, vertiginous slides and steepling climbing frames, with no woodchip or rubber matting to cushion your fall, were all part of the fun back in the 70s, as, of course, was the witch's hat. Children had more freedom back then, too, with many recalling how they were able to stay out until the street lamps came on, without their parents worrying. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard
2. Get your skates on and head to the roller disco
OK, so you probably weren't pulling off moves like these, or only in your head at least, but it seemed like everyone had a pair of roller skates in the 70s. The roller disco was a big thing back then, even if for most of us it was hard enough staying upright on eight wheels, let alone actually trying to get your goove on. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard
3. Prawn cocktail and black forest gateau at the Berni Inn
Berni Inn was one of the UK's most popular family-friendly restaurant chains in the 70s. People didn't eat out as much then but most of us remember celebrating a special occasion there at some point, which almost certainly involved a prawn cocktail followed by a steak, with a black forest gateau for dessert. If it wasn't Berni Inn you went to, perhaps it was Wimpy, which ruled supreme before McDonald's crashed the party. Classic desserts there included the 'Knickerbocker Glory' and the 'Brown Derby'. | Chesterfield Library/National World Photo: Chesterfield Library/National World
4. A visit from the Corona man
Children eagerly awaited the weekly visit from the Corona man, delivering a truckload of brightly coloured fizzy drinks in his often equally brightly coloured yellow vehicle. Corona trucks were a common sight on the UK's roads during the 70s, when many youngsters were hooked on the drinks, with flavours including cream soda, cherryade and dandelion & burdock. If you were being extra indulgent, perhaps you added a scoop of ice cream to make a Corona float. The best thing was that you got a penny back for every empty bottle you returned - money your mum and dad would usually let you spend on sweets. | Submitted Photo: Jack Sheffield
5. Pic 'n' mix from Woolworths
If one smell sums up the 70s for children growing up then, it's probably the intoxicating aroma of the pic 'n' mix counter at Woolworths. It was a confectionery heaven, where you could fill up with all your favourites, from peanut brittle to cola bottles. Many people also remember buying cut-price broken biscuits from Woolworths, or browsing the vinyl records. If you were into music perhaps you hung out at your local Virgin Records store, checking out the latest releases in the listening booth. Wherever you went, it had to be on the Saturday as it would be many years before shops were allowed to open on a Sunday. | Getty Images Photo: Peter Trulock/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive
6. Daredevil stunts on your Raleigh Chopper
The iconic Raleigh Chopper or 'banana seat' bike - was the vehicle of choice for youngsters back in the 70s. Perhaps you remember trying to pull off stunts, using whatever planks of wood you could find to create a ramp, and some willing participants to jump over. | National World Photo: Frank Orrell
