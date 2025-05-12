There are some real classics which have sadly disappeared

Everyone had their favourite ice cream growing up, whether you’re a child of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s or noughties

Sadly, many of those childhood favourites have been discontinued

We asked readers which retro ice cream or ice lolly they would most like to see brought back, and these were the most popular choices

The sound of Greensleeves drifting through the air is as much a symbol of summer as swooping swallows and skittering butterflies.

As the familiar siren call of the nation’s ice cream vans returns to sun-drenched streets across the UK, it has got many people casting their minds back to the beloved frozen treats of yesteryear.

We asked our readers which lost ice creams and lollies from their childhood they would most love to bring back, and there were lots of suggestions.

Strawberry Mivvi

Mivvi ice creams, consisting of an ice cream centre encased in a refreshing frozen fruit shell, were originally made by Lyons Maid.

Flavours included orange, raspberry and pineapple, but, among our readers at least, it is the strawberry version which lingers most in the memory.

Calippo Shots

The classic Calippo ice lolly has been around for more than four decades.

But Calippo Shots, the lemon and strawberry flavoured ice balls which you could tip onto your tongue for an instant burst of fruity refreshment, were sadly discontinued in 2020 and are no longer available in shops in the UK.

Lots of people would love to see them back in the freezer cabinet.

Wall’s Heart ice cream

The sweet-toothed romantics among you are still pining for the days of the Wall’s Heart ice cream.

The love heart-shaped treat consisted of vanilla ice cream with a strawberry iced centre and chocolate coating.

Wall’s recently introduced the Sweetheart ice cream, which is similar but consists of strawberry ice cream in a heart-shaped chocolate shell.

Lord Toffingham

If you like your ice cream with a touch or aristocratic class then perhaps you favoured a Lord Toffingham back in the day.

It was made up of caramel ice cream, dipped in chocolate, with a toffee centre.

It certainly had plenty of fans back in the day. The ‘Bring back Lord Toffingham Ice cream’ Facebook page has more than 900 followers, but it is yet to make a return.

Strawberry Split

The Wall’s Strawberry Split was similar to a Mivvi, with a vanilla ice cream centre and an iced strawberry coating.

It doesn’t perhaps provoke the same level of nostalgia but some people did prefer it to the Mivvi.

Dracula ice lolly

This gothic treat in the shape of Count Dracula, with a jelly centre, is a favourite from the 1970s.

The mixed fruit flavour lolly was advertised by Wall’s as ‘the strangest lolly you’ve ever tasted’.

Zzapp

These multicoloured toffee flavoured ice lollies were made by Treats for about 30 years before being discontinued in 2021.

They were replaced with the very similar Wazzaaaaaaaa! ice lolly.

Cider lollies

They may not have actually contained any alcohol but youngsters everywhere felt so grown up buying one of these back in the day.

Two of the most popular varieties included the Cider Barrel and the Cider Quench, advertised with the tag line ‘the drink on a stick’.

Lots of people also have fond memories of cherry branded flavoured ice lollies.

Funny Feet

Lots of people have fond memories of Funny Feet ice creams | Submitted

Funny Feet ice creams, in the shape of a foot, were an 80s favourite, with many people having fond memories of sucking on a cooling strawberry flavoured toe.

Wall’s recently bowed to nostalgia and brought them back, exclusively for Iceland.

Lolly Goggle Choc Bomb

This one was a bit of a tongue twister to order back in the 70s but it was worth the effort.

Made by Lyons Maid, it was a strawberry flavoured ice lolly with a chocolate bar centre and multicoloured sugar balls.

Mint Feast

The mint version of the popular Feast ice cream by Wall’s was a hit during the 80s and 90s.

It had the same chocolate centre surrounded by ice cream with a chocolate and nut coating.

But the mint flavoured ice cream, instead of chocolate, made it extra refreshing.

It wasn’t to everyone’s taste, but one person described it as the ‘king of ice creams’.

