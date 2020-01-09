Snow pictures: How the bitter winter of 1981/82 gripped the Fylde Coast
It’s fair to say that January so far has been fairly mild - a far cry from the conditions on the Fylde Coast when winter hit with a vengeance in the early 1980s.
Many people will remember December and January of 1981 and 82 as the winter which brought heavy snowfall for this part of the UK. It doesn’t happen a lot but on this occasion the white stuff just kept on falling.
The severe cold began in early December and lasted until late January in 1982, and was one of the coldest Decembers recorded in the United Kingdom.
Delving into the archives, photos of that bitter winter are in abundance, scenes which have been rarely repeated.