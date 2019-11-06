REMEMBRANCE DAY 2019: Events, parades and services in Lancashire including Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Garstang, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackpool
As Lancashire pauses to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country we have rounded up events across the county.
Events, services and parades are taking place on Remembrance Sunday - November 10 - and also on Remembrance (also known as Armistice) Day itself on November 11.
1. LEYLAND: Sunday November 10
The parade starts at 10.40am from the Civic Centre on West Paddock before short service at the war memorial at 11am. At 11.25am church service at St Andrews Parish Church before parade returns to civic centre.
2. GARSTANG/CALDER VALE/BARNACRE/SCORTON: Sunday November 10
Parade starts at High Street car park at 9.25am with service of Remembrance at war memorial at 10.55am. Services also 9am St Johns, Calder Vale; 10am All Saints, Barnacre; 10.45am Calder Vale memorial; noon at Scorton war memorial and 6pm at St Peters, Scorton.
Assemble at the pier car-park, North Promenade, St Annes at 10.30am and proceed (route St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive North, returning via Garden Street and St Annes Road West) to the memorial at 10.38am.
Assemble at 1.30pm at Orders Lane. Up Poulton Street, left into Church Street, on to the Memorial Garden, pause at the cemetery and on to the war memorial for service at 2pm. Leave to the community centre.