Memory Lane: Uniform colours and stripes of Fleetwood Grammar School days

Fleetwood Grammar School is still very much remembered in the port.

The wooden building stood on Poulton Road, a site now occupied by Aldi, and through the years schooled thousands of Fleetwood children, as a grammar school initially and in later years as Fleetwood Hesketh High School. Former pupils reminisce about their days at Fleetwood Grammar through an active social media group and they are in the early stages of organising events to mark the centenary of its opening which was May 1921.

A close up photo of the Charter Parade float.

The photos on this page, loaned to Fleetwood Museum by Gill Harding, are a snapshot of life at the grammar school. One picture shows the senior rugby team of the 1940s, wearing the original school colours of green shirts with a gold band.

The colours were changed after the Second World War, when the new Headmaster Dr Grieve introduced the well remembered blue, red, silver and white uniform. A huge collection of Fleetwood Grammar School items is held at Fleetwood Museum. Details of centenary plans can by found on the Fleetwood Grammar School Facebook page.

Fleetwood Grammar School senior rugby team 1940