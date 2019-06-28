Memory Lane: The lost buildings of Blackpool's past

The much-loved resort has emerged from just a few houses fronting its seven-mile stretch of beach in the mid to late 1700s, to what it is today with its famous tower, piers and Pleasure Beach.

In the intervening period, many attractions along the promenade frontage have come and gone and the whole seafront developed with hotels and houses.

A new book, Lost Blackpool, has now been published which describes in words and pictures the many well-known attractions and buildings, such as the Big Wheel, The Palace, Derby Baths, Yate’s and Central Station, that are no longer part of the landscape.



Allan was born in Blackpool and has a degree in civil engineering, working in the surveyors department of Blackpool Borough Council.

His fascination with old Blackpool scenes started in Sheffield in 1975 at a collectors fair, and has not stopped since.

Chris became a draughtsman after training at Blackpool Technical College and later started a building company which specialises in renovating residential properties.

Locarna, Mecca, Central Drive

