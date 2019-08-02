Memory Lane: Cutting the ice gives resort show success

Blackpool has played host to The Hot Ice Show since way back in 1937 when the UK’s first purpose built ice-rink opened in the resort.

The long-running successful show at Blackpool Pleasure is huge part of the entertainment industry and locals and visitors alike enjoy the show every year. However people have been able to test their skills on ice since before then, when Blackpool had its own ice drome.

Memory Lane has pulled a selection of photos from the archives celebrating Blackpool on ice.

One of the earliest pictures shows Henry Hall, leader of BBC Dance Orchestra, finding his feet in 1928 at the Blackpool Ice Drome with some help from accomplished skaters.

In another photo, ice speedway ace Shane Hearty show the Pleasure Beach’s Flapperjacks how it is done. The picture dates back to September 1989 and Mr Hearty, team manager of the British Ice Speedway, practised some thrilling stunts on his 125cc motocross bike.

He inspired the Hot Ice Show’s Flapperjacks who were hoping to use their new experience to incorporate even more thrilling stunts into their 1990 show.

And that show in 1990 was also a winner on the costume front, featuring 30 stunning head dresses, towering cerise coloured plumes teamed with sparkling silver bikinis. They were designed by costume designer David Terry who estimated that each costume cost £2,000. They were worn by a cosmopolitan cast of top professionals skaters including performers from the USA, Australia, France, South Africa and UK.

Back to 1987 and four local ladies were sharing in the success of the Hot Ice Show. Among the dance line-up were Lisa Whiteside, Lisa Hewitt, Simone Blackburn and Anne Brooke.

Another photo show former skaters in Blackpool for a Hot Ice reunion.

Ice speedway ace Shane Hearty shows his stunts in September 1989

The Wizard of Oz at Blackpool ice drome in 1989. Pictured are Daniel Whiston, Richard Woods, Emma Whiston and Liam Duffy

Dynamics in Pink, the grand opening of the Hot Ice Show in 1990

Showtime on Ice, 1983. Pictured from left: Perri Banham, Lesley Smith, Jane Reardon and Debbie Jones

Skaters from Hot Ice II in 1985