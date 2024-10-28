27 incredible historical pictures of the county's oldest and most iconic landmarks which shape the landscape

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST

Lancashire is steeped in history with castles, stately homes and structures which make the county what it is.

From Blackpool Tower to the county’s football clubs these pictures are just some of the landmarks we drive past every day - in their early, historical days.

ICYMI: 19 atmospheric retro scenes of Blackpool after dark from the Illuminations to the Golden Mile

25 amazingly brilliant retro photos which throw back to 1982 in Blackpool

44 exquisite vintage images of Preston life, its people and places in 1948

25 fascinating pictures from the 1960s when the M6 was being built between Preston and Birmingham

Blackpool Illuminations - a landmark for the winter. They were first switched on in 1879

1. Oldest Landmarks

Blackpool Illuminations - a landmark for the winter. They were first switched on in 1879 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower Ballroom - the heart of dancing

2. Oldest Landmarks

Blackpool Tower Ballroom - the heart of dancing | National World

Photo Sales
The historic landmark of Clitheroe, in the heart of the Ribble Valley

3. Oldest Landmarks

The historic landmark of Clitheroe, in the heart of the Ribble Valley | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower - one of Lancashire's most iconic landmarks. Here it is in the early 1900s

4. Oldest Landmarks

Blackpool Tower - one of Lancashire's most iconic landmarks. Here it is in the early 1900s | National World

Photo Sales
Hoghton Tower - an historic house with magnificent state apartments, banqueting hall, ballroom, grounds and dolls' houses on displa

5. Oldest Landmarks

Hoghton Tower - an historic house with magnificent state apartments, banqueting hall, ballroom, grounds and dolls' houses on displa | National World

Photo Sales
Blackburn's Ewood Park. The town's football club goes back to 1890

6. Oldest Landmarks

Blackburn's Ewood Park. The town's football club goes back to 1890 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool TowerPeoplePrestonBirmingham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice