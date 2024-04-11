Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What were they going to say this time? Were the test marks good enough after weeks of aimlessly trying to fathom algebra or trying to work out an adjective from a verb.

What ‘position’ were you in class, 1st or 33rd? Fortunately, it’s not so definitive these days - it was basically seen as a leader board for the brainy ones whilst drawing attention to the ones who weren’t as academic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane with The Gazette Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And what about the comments from the class teacher and headmaster? Talks too much, daydreams, must pay attention, won’t do anything with his or her life - they were quite brutal back in the day!

We asked our readers what they remember most from their school reports.

There were some brilliant memories. Tracey-May Clarke said: “Tracey needs to talk less and not focus on butterflies and such outside the class window".....I literally spend my adult working days talking and getting young people to focus more on outside nature!”

And this was a classic from Debs O’Donnell - “The teacher wrote my hand writing needed improving in the days when the teachers wrote school reports. Unfortunately I had to take my report back in to ask him what he had wrote as neither of my parents could read his writing! Needless to say he never commented on my writing again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Warren said: “Physics teacher asked my Dad, “What is he good at?” my Dad said “Music” and the teacher replied, “Tell him to grow his hair and learn to play a guitar!”

Darren Foy remembers his teacher saying he would never amount to anything if he carried on being a dreamer. He said: “Solid aspirational teaching right there!” And Becky Sharpe was was once described as a ‘Ruff’ little bird, that when pushed will fly.”