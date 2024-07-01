I queued up with the icy cold wind whipping up Church Street! 29 brilliant retro Blackpool Syndicate photos

Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:35 BST

These brilliant pictures go right back to 2002 when Blackpool’s Syndicate nightclub first opened its doors.

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor. One reader certainly remembered queuing up. Nick Robinson said: “Queuing up for a big Saturday night with the icy cold wind whipping up church street. Those were the days!” Are you pictured?

DJ Travis Grant

1. The Syndicate

DJ Travis Grant | National World

A packed Syndicate nightclub

2. The Syndicate

A packed Syndicate nightclub | National World

Opening night

3. The Syndicate

Opening night | National World

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

4. The Syndicate

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool | National World

Queuing on the opening night

5. The Syndicate

Queuing on the opening night | National World

The last of the posted pasted on the wall as The Syndicate gets ready for demolition

6. The Syndicate

The last of the posted pasted on the wall as The Syndicate gets ready for demolition | National World

