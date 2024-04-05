For most people their fave was the one when they were teenagers and there were some cracking comments.
Iam Emson summed up the 1980s with - ‘80’s were UNBELIEVABLE!’ And David Furnell backed the noughties because it had great tunes and memorable moments. Read the full thread here for a good ‘ole reminisce
Karl Threlkeld: The 90s just for the raves and music. Great time of my life
Jayhne Speakman: 60s/70s Happier people in general, not as many rules and snowflakes back then. We was allowed to speak our mind more than today, today people get easily offended at the slightest thing.
Colin Price: 70s, no Internet, no mobile phones no PlayStations etc you made up your own entertainment ! Went out in the morning and came back in when the street lights came on .... Happy days!!
Jim Morris: 70s great music and great summers
Steve Nelson: Fifties because we had REAL Rock n' Roll. Not the pretend stuff that came post 1962!
Adam Kean: Too young to remember 80s apart from great cartoons then, definitely 90s just going into HMV and listening too music on the head phones
