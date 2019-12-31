Christmas Tree Millennium Ball at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Revellers pose for a picture.

How Blackpool celebrated the dawn of a new Millennium

Twenty years ago the nation partied like never before to welcome the new Millennium.

And it is hard to believe that two decades have passed since we left the 20th century behind.

Fleetwood Freeport millennium party
Michaela Johnson (left) and Sarah Mears dance the night away at the Millennium Ball in Blackpool.
Justin Parkinson, who was five, enjoys himself at the St Heliers Rd Street Party, Blackpool
