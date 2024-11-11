Growing up in Lancashire: 21 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in Lancashire 1930s-1980s

We are taking a look at what it was like to grow up in Lancashire in decades past.

The days when lads played football in the streets, old traditional games, days on the beach and school playground fun. They cover a time span from the 1930s up to BMX’ing in the 1980s. They are an emotive look at how times have altered. How kids played out ‘til the street lights came on. Were they better days? Many people think so.

BMX'ing in Blackpool, 1983

1. Growing up in Lancashire

BMX'ing in Blackpool, 1983 | National World

Children playing a traffic awareness game at an Infants school in Nelson, Lancashire

2. Growing up in Lancashire

Children playing a traffic awareness game at an Infants school in Nelson, Lancashire | Getty Images

Young schoolboys using hand carts and trolleys collect paper, glass and other scrap metals for the National Salvage Campaign to help recycle materials for the war effort on 3rd July 1940

3. Growing up in Lancashire

Young schoolboys using hand carts and trolleys collect paper, glass and other scrap metals for the National Salvage Campaign to help recycle materials for the war effort on 3rd July 1940 | Getty Images

Football, always a winner. This was August 25 1933

4. Growing up in Lancashire

Football, always a winner. This was August 25 1933 | Getty Images

Boys from the Manchester and Salford Girls and Boys Refuges and Homes enjoying a summer holiday at Birkdale, Lancashire. May 1936

5. Growing up in Lancashire

Boys from the Manchester and Salford Girls and Boys Refuges and Homes enjoying a summer holiday at Birkdale, Lancashire. May 1936 | Getty Images

Schoolchildren in Lancashire during a road safety lesson. This was Jule 1936

6. Growing up in Lancashire

Schoolchildren in Lancashire during a road safety lesson. This was Jule 1936 | Getty Images

