5 . Poke app

Has anyone ever actually figured out what the point of the Poke feature on Facebook is? Even in 2024 you can still do it, but it definitely feels like a relic of the 00s internet. But in 2012, Facebook launched a separate Poke app as an attempt to take on Snapchat - it shut down in 2014. | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images