Elmslie Girls' School: 12 photos looking back at school life in the 80s

In 1941, the school became a day school and by 1945 had 353 pupils. English Heritage designated the Elms on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool a Grade II listed building on March 15 1995. However, the independent girls’ school closed in 2000. Here is just a selection of photos from our archives of school life in the 80s:

March 1980 Four pupils who raise 128 for the Fleetwood branch of the RSPCA. Pictured: Laurianne Kay, Corinne Coward, Victoria Linsley and Sharon Olsson.

April 1982 Elmslie school under 16 hockey team

November 1982 Elmslie Junior School Choir.

April 1983 Pupils from Elmslie who were Trinity College of Music speech and drama grade award winners. From left: Marea Stock, Linda Gillham, Angela Jackson, Janet Unsworth, Virginia Holmes and Alison Waddington.

