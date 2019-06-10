Elmslie Girls' School: 12 photos looking back at school life in the 80s
Elmslie Girls' School was founded in 1918 by sisters Elizabeth, Polly and Peggie Brodie. Initially, it had just 11 pupils and three teachers.
In 1941, the school became a day school and by 1945 had 353 pupils. English Heritage designated the Elms on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool a Grade II listed building on March 15 1995. However, the independent girls’ school closed in 2000. Here is just a selection of photos from our archives of school life in the 80s:
1. March 1980
Four pupils who raise 128 for the Fleetwood branch of the RSPCA. Pictured: Laurianne Kay, Corinne Coward, Victoria Linsley and Sharon Olsson.
Pupils from Elmslie who were Trinity College of Music speech and drama grade award winners. From left: Marea Stock, Linda Gillham, Angela Jackson, Janet Unsworth, Virginia Holmes and Alison Waddington.