Blackpool Tower 125: Life and times of a much loved treasure
May 14 marks 125 years since the doors of Blackpool Tower were thrown open to the public for the first time. Since then, generations of fun-seekers have thronged to the landmark to enjoy the entertainment on offer.
From the ballroom to the circus to the heights of the tower itself, all have proved a magnet for visitors to the resort. We delved into the archives to find some of the more interesting old photographs charting the life and times of a venue which is not just the heartbeat of Blackpool but a centrepiece of the nation’s enduring love affair with the British seaside..