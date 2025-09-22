Blackpool Retro: 15 brilliant pictures of September through the decades from 1930's to 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:27 BST

It’s the first month of autumn when the light begins to fade and the weather begins to turn.

And these great archive pictures go back to September in the past.

They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years from schools to nightclubs, hospitals and people.

Staff from Heaven and Hell nightclub paid a visit to the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Bispham, where they will be abseiling on the 23rd September for the RNIB. That's where we'll be coming down -devils Pete Masters and Mick Parkinson, Lionel Urinal, and angels Brad Murray and Samantha Wolstenholme check out the drop.

1. September memories

Staff from Heaven and Hell nightclub paid a visit to the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Bispham, where they will be abseiling on the 23rd September for the RNIB. That's where we'll be coming down -devils Pete Masters and Mick Parkinson, Lionel Urinal, and angels Brad Murray and Samantha Wolstenholme check out the drop. | National World

Photo Sales
Pic shows Rev. Michael Manley lighting a Memorial Candle for Diana Princess of Wales, in St John's Church, Blackpool.

2. September memories

Pic shows Rev. Michael Manley lighting a Memorial Candle for Diana Princess of Wales, in St John's Church, Blackpool. | National World

Photo Sales
Michael Golowicz of September Brasserie with wife Pat who are fulfilling a promise to spend the millenium in Australia with friends

3. September memories

Michael Golowicz of September Brasserie with wife Pat who are fulfilling a promise to spend the millenium in Australia with friends | National World

Photo Sales
September Brasserie

4. September memories

September Brasserie | National World

Photo Sales
The first patient arrives at the Victoria Hospital on September 29th 1936

5. September memories

The first patient arrives at the Victoria Hospital on September 29th 1936 | National World

Photo Sales
Pupils from Year 6 at St. John's Junior School enjoyed a Technology Day at Collegiate School, where they will be moving up to in September. 10 year-old Matthew Hardy lines up a saw cut in woodwork

6. September memories

Pupils from Year 6 at St. John's Junior School enjoyed a Technology Day at Collegiate School, where they will be moving up to in September. 10 year-old Matthew Hardy lines up a saw cut in woodwork | National World

Photo Sales
