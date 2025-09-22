And these great archive pictures go back to September in the past.
They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years from schools to nightclubs, hospitals and people.
Staff from Heaven and Hell nightclub paid a visit to the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Bispham, where they will be abseiling on the 23rd September for the RNIB.
That's where we'll be coming down -devils Pete Masters and Mick Parkinson, Lionel Urinal, and angels Brad Murray and Samantha Wolstenholme check out the drop.
Pic shows Rev. Michael Manley lighting a Memorial Candle for Diana Princess of Wales, in St John's Church, Blackpool.
Michael Golowicz of September Brasserie with wife Pat who are fulfilling a promise to spend the millenium in Australia with friends
September Brasserie
The first patient arrives at the Victoria Hospital on September 29th 1936
Pupils from Year 6 at St. John's Junior School enjoyed a Technology Day at Collegiate School, where they will be moving up to in September.
10 year-old Matthew Hardy lines up a saw cut in woodwork