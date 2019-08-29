Blackpool Illuminations: These are just some of the celebrities who have turned on the famous lights
From stars of the silver screen to the world’s greatest racehorse, Blackpool has welcomed a stellar cast list of household names to turn on the resort’s illuminations over the years.
Here we look back at some of stars who pushed the resort's most famous switch.
1. Alan Carr
TV favourite Alan Carr brings the laughter in 2009
2. Gary Barlow
Take That star Gary Barlow turned on the lights in 1999
3. Robbie Williams
Former Take That man Robbie Williams entertains the crowds in 2010
4. Keith Lemon
Keith Lemon switches on the 2011 illuminations
