A whisky a day for 100-year-old Molly in Thornton

A Fylde coast centenarian has revealed a glass of whisky and ginger ale in the afternoon is her secret to a long life.

Molly Brooks revealed the alcohol secret as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Torentum Court in Thornton with family and friends.

Born Molly Mason on January 7, 1920, in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, her history on the Fylde coast started in 1955 when she moved to Thornton with her husband Douglas .

Douglas got a job at Fleetwood docks working as a service engineer while Molly worked as a civil servant in the pensions department at Hesketh House.

The couple remained in Thornton before emigrating to Australia in 1976 after falling in love with the country following a friend’s wedding.

Douglas died in 1977, aged 69, however Molly remained out there until 2014 when she moved into the retirement housing complex.

Asking Molly about key events in her life she said one of the most memorable moments was in 1940 when she was engaged to be married and she visited Douglas in London.

She said: “Douglas and I were spending time together before our wedding day and it turned out to be the first day of The Blitz.

“We were in Harrods at the time and we had to take shelter in the basement. It was terrifying.”

The secret to a long life comes from her time in Australia.

Molly said: “I love England but not the winter.That’s why I have whiskey and ginger to warm me up.”

Molly’s daughter Marion Elwood also revealed her mother is a big fan of games.

The 77-year-old who lives in Birkdale Close, Thornton said: “She loves to play scrabble a lot and she can be quite competitive. Dominoes is also another favourite.”

In total Molly has two children, five grandchildren, seven great granddaughters and and one great step-daughter.

Although centenarians make up a small proportion of the total UK population (0.02 per cent in 2016), the numbers have grown from 7,750 in 2002 to 14,910 in 2017 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The rise means there are now two for every 10,000 people in the UK.

The ONS said the main driver of population ageing in recent decades has been improving mortality at all ages, but particularly at older ages. Improvements in survival to older ages are due to factors such as improved medical treatments, housing and living standards, nutrition, and changes in the population’s smoking habits.