9 nostalgic picture memories of 1960s Blackpool from the Michael J Riley collection

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:22 BST

These wonderful pictures from a bygone era bring Blackpool to life in colour.

They are from the collection of Michael J Riley, who lives in Sale and are digital images of slides taken in the 1960s. They were handed down by his late cousin and at first he thought they were from the 70s but on reflection, they are in fact earlier. The prices displayed in some of the photos are still in old money, pre-decimalisation of 1971. Enjoy a trip back in time…

You couldn't put a pin between the holidaymakers in this magnificent picture

You couldn't put a pin between the holidaymakers in this magnificent picture | Michael J Riley Collection

A scene from possibly Central Drive - can anyone firm up the guess?

A scene from possibly Central Drive - can anyone firm up the guess? | Michael J Riley Collection

Looking north...

Looking north... | Michael J Riley Collection

And looking south...

And looking south... | Michael J Riley Collection

The Golden Mile, 1970s style

The Golden Mile, 1970s style | Michael J Riley Collection

Deckchairs, buckets and spades - a typical 1970s scene

Deckchairs, buckets and spades - a typical 1970s scene | Michael J Riley Collection

