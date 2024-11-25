They are from the collection of Michael J Riley, who lives in Sale and are digital images of slides taken in the 1960s. They were handed down by his late cousin and at first he thought they were from the 70s but on reflection, they are in fact earlier. The prices displayed in some of the photos are still in old money, pre-decimalisation of 1971. Enjoy a trip back in time…
You couldn't put a pin between the holidaymakers in this magnificent picture | Michael J Riley Collection
A scene from possibly Central Drive - can anyone firm up the guess? | Michael J Riley Collection
Looking north... | Michael J Riley Collection
And looking south... | Michael J Riley Collection
The Golden Mile, 1970s style | Michael J Riley Collection
Deckchairs, buckets and spades - a typical 1970s scene | Michael J Riley Collection
