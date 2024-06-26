63 fabulous pictures of Blackpool's vibrant gay scene - the pubs, clubs and cabaret through 30 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2024, 13:22 BST

As Blackpool’s legendary Funny Girls hits its 30th anniversary, we look back at the main pubs and clubs which have dominated the gay scene in Blackpool.

From Flamingo’s to the Flying Handbag, these pictures span three decades of a vibrant and inclusive gay scene which has made Blackpool a top desintation and a beacon of culture for the LGBQT+ community. Funny Girls itself is an icon, Blackpool would not be Blackpool without it! The pictures were all taken at venues in Blackpool from nights out to stage shows and events.

ICYMI: "I love old pictures to see how times have changed" 41 Blackpool street scenes from 1920s to 1990s

20 retro pictures of Blackpool's lost pub The Wheatsheaf which closed 20 years ago

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email.

Celebrating Blackpool's Gay Scene

1. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

Celebrating Blackpool's Gay Scene | National World

Photo Sales
Zoe and Betty Legs Diamond at Blackpool Tourism Awards

2. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

Zoe and Betty Legs Diamond at Blackpool Tourism Awards | National World

Photo Sales
New Funny Girls, Dickson Road

3. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

New Funny Girls, Dickson Road | National World

Photo Sales
Golden Girls take over Funny Girls

4. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

Golden Girls take over Funny Girls | National World

Photo Sales
Funny Girls original venue in Queen Street

5. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

Funny Girls original venue in Queen Street | National World

Photo Sales
Brookside stars at Funny Girls - characters Mike Johnson and Max Farnham

6. Blackpool's gay bars and clubs - the memories

Brookside stars at Funny Girls - characters Mike Johnson and Max Farnham | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPubsPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.