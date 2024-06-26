From Flamingo’s to the Flying Handbag, these pictures span three decades of a vibrant and inclusive gay scene which has made Blackpool a top desintation and a beacon of culture for the LGBQT+ community. Funny Girls itself is an icon, Blackpool would not be Blackpool without it! The pictures were all taken at venues in Blackpool from nights out to stage shows and events.
Celebrating Blackpool's Gay Scene | National World
Zoe and Betty Legs Diamond at Blackpool Tourism Awards | National World
New Funny Girls, Dickson Road | National World
Golden Girls take over Funny Girls | National World
Funny Girls original venue in Queen Street | National World
Brookside stars at Funny Girls - characters Mike Johnson and Max Farnham | National World
