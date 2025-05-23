It has been described as Blackpool’s most disastrous planning mistake.

The shock closure of the resort’s Central Station in autumn 1964 tore the transport heart from the town and gouged a gaping, 23-acre expanse of open space at the gateway to the Golden Mile which has still not been filled.

More than 60 years after that controversial closure, Blackpool and Fylde Rail Users’ Association has produced a new and revised edition of its highly illustrated tribute to the resort’s premier railway station, first published on the 50th anniversary of closure in 2014.

The book highlights the controversy surrounding the closure of the terminus, which left a vast tract of land at the foot of the Tower that has still not been redeveloped.

A busy Blackpool Central Station

During the holiday season the station was one of the busiest in the country outside London, says the book.

The association claims: “Its shock closure in autumn 1964 tore the transport heart from the town. It has been branded Blackpool’s most momentous planning mistake.”

The book – The Central Question: Blackpool’s Lost Terminus Remembered – written by former Gazette journalist Barry McLoughlin, also investigates the real reasons for the station’s closure and looks ahead to the future of the railway in Blackpool. The closure was against the recommendation of the Beeching report, which said Blackpool North should have been shut instead.

The text is complemented by an absorbing library of photographs, some of them previously unpublished. It’s a timely, enthralling and compelling story, combining nostalgia with trenchant analysis and comment.

All Lines lead to the Tower, the approaches to Blackpool Central Station before its closure in 1964, showing the swathe of sidings between Bloomfield Road and Waterloo Road.

Blackpool was largely built by the railway – six million holidaymakers a year travelled by train to the Fylde Coast resorts in the 1930s. The book evokes the heyday of the station, when it funneled millions of visitors directly on to the seafront of Europe’s first and biggest mass-tourism resort.

Located at the foot of the Tower, Central Station had been the gateway to the Golden Mile and the premier route into Blackpool for holidaymakers for more than a century. Today, all that railway and holiday history lies buried beneath the resort’s central car park.

It carved a colossal triangular wilderness out of what used to be 22 miles of railway lines and sidings.

Late last year the latest redevelopment plan for the site was dealt a massive blow when the company behind the £300 million proposal to create a world-class leisure destination called in the administrators.

Blackpool Central Station at night.

The station had opened on April 6 1863, 17 years after the arrival of the Preston and Wyre Railway’s Blackpool and Lytham branches. Then, it was little more than a cabin called Hounds Hill Station, the northern terminus of the independent Blackpool and Lytham Railway.

The book, priced £9.95, with ISBN number 978-1-0369-0998-7 can be ordered through bookshops or from: [email protected] (p&p £3.00).

More details about the Blackpool and Fylde Rail Users’ Association are at the organisation’s Facebook page.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards furthering the aims and objectives of BAFRUA to safeguard and improve railway services in the area.

Blackpool Central Station in 1963, a year before closure.

Busiest station in the world

Blackpool Central Station was renowned at the time of its closure as the station with the most platforms ever to close.

It has been enlarged to include that number in the early 1900s to accommodate the large amount of traffic coming through, and a new Marton line was added, bringing tourists straight to the seafront and the resort’s most impressive new attraction – Blackpool Tower.

By 1911, Blackpool Central was officially the busiest railway station in the world.

In July 1936, there were 650 recorded train movements in 24 hours and it continued to be a significant hub for travel to Blackpool through the 1950s, particularly for holidays and day trips.

On its final day alone, 55 trains departed the station and after the last train left Blackpool Central at 9.55pm and the last arrival came in at 11:30pm, stationmaster JW Atkinson finally locked up the station for the final time.

Blackpool Central Station as seen from the Tower.

What became of the land

For more than half a century after the closure, the site of Central Station, at the very heart of Blackpool, remained woefully underused.

With promises of snow domes and supercasinos falling flat, the area became best known as a car park for tourists seeking easy access to the town centre and promenade attractions.

Following the closure of the station building, part of it was used as a bingo hall until 1973, when it was demolished and fairground rides - dodgems, hurricane jets, a carousel and a waltzer - were placed temporarily on the site.

In 1978, the Coral Island arcade opened on the site, where it remains as Blackpool’s largest free-admission family attraction.

Other structures on the Central Station site over the years have included Bonny Street car park and a multi-storey car park, with a new state of the art such facility added recently.

The Bonny Street police station, built in 1976, acted as the force’s divisional headquarters but has now been demolished following the opening of the new station in Marton several years ago.